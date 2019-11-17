$12.15 Million in Sales Expected for Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI) will post sales of $12.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Veritone’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.08 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.21 million. Veritone reported sales of $10.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Veritone will report full-year sales of $49.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $49.28 million to $49.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $55.59 million, with estimates ranging from $54.46 million to $56.72 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Veritone.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $12.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.75 million. Veritone had a negative net margin of 134.96% and a negative return on equity of 103.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Veritone to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Veritone in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

In other news, Director G Louis Graziadio III acquired 51,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $139,972.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,266.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Veritone by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 9,942 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Veritone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $319,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Veritone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $366,000. 18.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VERI traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.83. The stock had a trading volume of 563,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,066. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.37. Veritone has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $9.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.80.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform audio, video, and other unstructured data, as well as analyzes it in conjunction with structured data in an orchestrated and automated manner to generate actionable intelligence.

