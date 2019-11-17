1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PIH) Short Interest Update

1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PIH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the September 30th total of 2,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

NASDAQ:PIH traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.62. 4,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,736. 1347 Property Insurance has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $6.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.06.

1347 Property Insurance (NASDAQ:PIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. 1347 Property Insurance had a negative net margin of 20.89% and a positive return on equity of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of 1347 Property Insurance by 12.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 12,144 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 1347 Property Insurance by 5.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of 1347 Property Insurance by 26.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of 1347 Property Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

1347 Property Insurance Company Profile

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in Louisiana, Florida, and Texas. The company offers homeowners' insurance, manufactured home insurance, dwelling fire insurance, and wind/hail insurance products, as well as reinsurance products.

