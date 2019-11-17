19,324 Shares in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Acquired by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. 95.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $22.00 target price on Commercial Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Commercial Metals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.87.

Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $20.13 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $13.27 and a one year high of $20.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.78 and a 200-day moving average of $17.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.08%.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

