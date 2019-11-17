$2.76 Billion in Sales Expected for Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) will post $2.76 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.81 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.71 billion. Expedia Group reported sales of $2.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full-year sales of $12.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.03 billion to $12.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $13.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.91 billion to $13.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Expedia Group.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.65 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Argus upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Expedia Group to $142.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub lowered Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.35.

Expedia Group stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,935,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,166,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $94.10 and a 52 week high of $144.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.53. The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.27%.

In related news, insider Lance A. Soliday sold 2,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total value of $348,481.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,591.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total value of $6,634,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 477,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,382,961.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 111,946 shares of company stock valued at $14,878,704. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,335,351 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,640,972,000 after purchasing an additional 268,465 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 19.4% during the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,509,627 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,265,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,373 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,223,670 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,093,995,000 after purchasing an additional 407,604 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 1,704.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,557,410 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $739,303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,990,930 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $264,853,000 after purchasing an additional 68,843 shares in the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

