$204.76 Million in Sales Expected for Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) to post sales of $204.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $200.87 million and the highest estimate coming in at $206.70 million. Enphase Energy reported sales of $92.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 121.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full-year sales of $619.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $615.17 million to $621.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $759.59 million, with estimates ranging from $646.10 million to $803.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Enphase Energy.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $180.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.49 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 62.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 130.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Craig Hallum set a $31.00 price objective on Enphase Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank upgraded Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.59.

Shares of ENPH stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.32. 3,793,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,693,067. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $4.53 and a 12 month high of $35.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -161.00 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

In related news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $184,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 164,257 shares in the company, valued at $3,033,826.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David A. Ranhoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $877,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 767,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,443,437.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,105,925. 12.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 7,689 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 285.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 100,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 74,107 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

