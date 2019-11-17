3,841 Shares in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Motco raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 34,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $304,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 25,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ITW. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $154.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Argus set a $180.00 price objective on Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.57.

ITW opened at $175.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.75 and a 12-month high of $179.29.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.38% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.32%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 37,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.69, for a total value of $6,404,208.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,275,569.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 11,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.63, for a total value of $2,055,612.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,727.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 346,180 shares of company stock worth $57,725,646 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Story: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.