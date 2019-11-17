$440.59 Million in Sales Expected for Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) to announce $440.59 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $447.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $435.62 million. Pure Storage reported sales of $372.78 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full-year sales of $1.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pure Storage.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.51% and a negative return on equity of 25.22%. The business had revenue of $396.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PSTG. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America set a $22.00 target price on Pure Storage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Lake Street Capital set a $19.00 target price on Pure Storage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.26.

In related news, CFO Timothy Riitters sold 10,420 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $164,427.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 417,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,586,966.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 31,260 shares of company stock worth $527,460 in the last three months. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,683,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Pure Storage by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 10,646 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Pure Storage by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 434,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,359,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,219,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $20.00 on Friday. Pure Storage has a fifty-two week low of $12.68 and a fifty-two week high of $23.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.57 and a beta of 1.78.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

