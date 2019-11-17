$5.82 Billion in Sales Expected for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) will post sales of $5.82 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Amgen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.66 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.29 billion. Amgen posted sales of $6.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Amgen will report full-year sales of $22.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.66 billion to $23.46 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $24.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.44 billion to $26.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Amgen.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMGN. Goldman Sachs Group set a $243.00 target price on Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up from $202.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $212.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.47.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total transaction of $91,566.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,230.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 13,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.07, for a total value of $2,793,547.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,793,069.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,685,674 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 0.8% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.1% in the third quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 0.4% in the third quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Amgen by 3.5% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $220.86. 2,016,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,383,752. Amgen has a twelve month low of $166.30 and a twelve month high of $225.26. The company has a market cap of $130.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

