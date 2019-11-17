$531.14 Million in Sales Expected for Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) to announce sales of $531.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Masonite International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $541.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $520.50 million. Masonite International posted sales of $528.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full year sales of $2.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Masonite International.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Masonite International had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $552.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DOOR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

In other news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $96,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,723,072.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOOR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Masonite International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,254,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Masonite International by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 383,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,196,000 after buying an additional 121,106 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Masonite International by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,187,000 after buying an additional 61,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Masonite International by 252.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 60,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 43,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Masonite International by 298.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 36,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

DOOR stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Masonite International has a twelve month low of $43.76 and a twelve month high of $69.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.36.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

