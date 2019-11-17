54,615 Shares in PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd Inc (NYSE:GHY) Acquired by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd Inc (NYSE:GHY) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 54,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd by 13.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd by 566.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd during the third quarter worth approximately $432,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd by 235.2% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838 shares during the period. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000.

NYSE GHY opened at $14.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.27. PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd Inc has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $14.69.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 8.5%.

PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd Company Profile

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

