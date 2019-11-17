$569.75 Million in Sales Expected for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) will report sales of $569.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Incyte’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $559.00 million and the highest is $593.98 million. Incyte posted sales of $468.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Incyte will report full year sales of $2.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Incyte.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $551.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.73 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 19.21%. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on INCY shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Incyte in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Guggenheim set a $101.00 price target on Incyte and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.90.

NASDAQ:INCY traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.70. 1,235,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,750. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.08 and its 200-day moving average is $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.01. Incyte has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $89.30. The stock has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99.

In other Incyte news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 2,040 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $173,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,348 shares in the company, valued at $4,024,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 41,218 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.87, for a total value of $3,456,953.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,921,964.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,794 shares of company stock valued at $7,646,955 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INCY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,441,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,651,720,000 after buying an additional 306,066 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 76.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,210,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $442,708,000 after buying an additional 2,252,891 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 3,415.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,212,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,993,000 after buying an additional 2,149,784 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 6.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,150,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $182,728,000 after buying an additional 135,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 133.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,962,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,718,000 after buying an additional 1,121,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Further Reading: Convertible Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Incyte (INCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.