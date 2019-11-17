$852.04 Million in Sales Expected for MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) to post $852.04 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for MRC Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $839.00 million to $865.10 million. MRC Global posted sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full year sales of $3.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.74 billion to $3.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.61 billion to $3.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MRC Global.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. MRC Global had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $942.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. MRC Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their price target on MRC Global from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. TheStreet cut MRC Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank cut MRC Global from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on MRC Global from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.57.

NYSE MRC traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.19. 493,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,165,752. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.38 and its 200-day moving average is $14.38. MRC Global has a twelve month low of $10.73 and a twelve month high of $18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.09.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Lane sold 109,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $1,647,483.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lewis Craig Ketchum sold 18,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $276,386.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,393.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,686 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,567. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Luminus Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MRC Global by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 2,496,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,741,000 after buying an additional 632,920 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,520,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 618.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 422,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,231,000 after acquiring an additional 363,582 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,467,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,674,000. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

