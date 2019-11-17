$990.18 Million in Sales Expected for Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) will announce sales of $990.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Ryerson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $980.80 million to $1.01 billion. Ryerson posted sales of $1.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryerson will report full-year sales of $4.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.52 billion to $4.55 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.15 billion to $4.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ryerson.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Ryerson had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 54.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share.

RYI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryerson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Ryerson from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ryerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Ryerson by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 73,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ryerson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Ryerson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Ryerson by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 13,615 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Ryerson by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 23,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RYI opened at $9.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $369.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.21. Ryerson has a one year low of $5.99 and a one year high of $11.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.33.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

