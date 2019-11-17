Acasti Pharma Inc Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share (NASDAQ:ACST)

Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Acasti Pharma in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 14th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Acasti Pharma’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Acasti Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Acasti Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Acasti Pharma in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.75 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.05.

NASDAQ ACST opened at $2.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.62. Acasti Pharma has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $2.95. The company has a market cap of $166.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACST. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Acasti Pharma by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 7,789 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Acasti Pharma by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 253,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

