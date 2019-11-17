ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $534.55 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) will report sales of $534.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $524.50 million to $541.00 million. ACCO Brands reported sales of $529.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full year sales of $1.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ACCO Brands.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $505.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.63 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 15.40%. ACCO Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded ACCO Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of ACCO Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

In related news, VP Patrick Buchenroth sold 21,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $212,187.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,957 shares in the company, valued at $926,416.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory J. Mccormack sold 10,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $103,827.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 108,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,284.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 405,662 shares of company stock worth $3,793,883 over the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCO. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 784.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,592,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186,129 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in ACCO Brands by 708.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 599,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 525,647 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ACCO Brands during the second quarter worth $3,925,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in ACCO Brands by 6.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,119,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,424,000 after purchasing an additional 243,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ACCO Brands by 172.2% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 212,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 134,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACCO stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.37. The company had a trading volume of 330,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.63 and a 200-day moving average of $8.81. The company has a market capitalization of $910.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.77. ACCO Brands has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $10.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This is a positive change from ACCO Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 21.05%.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

