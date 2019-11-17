Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adecoagro S.A. operates as an agricultural company in South America, with operations in Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay. The Company is engaged in farming crops and other agricultural products, cattle and dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production and land transformation. Adecoagro S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Get Adecoagro alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised Adecoagro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Shares of NYSE AGRO traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.45. 353,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,079. The company has a market capitalization of $740.16 million, a P/E ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Adecoagro has a 52-week low of $5.29 and a 52-week high of $7.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.39.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $227.79 million for the quarter. Adecoagro had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a positive return on equity of 2.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adecoagro will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Adecoagro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Adecoagro by 180.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 16,760 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its position in Adecoagro by 199.6% during the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 36,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 23,998 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Adecoagro by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 14,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Adecoagro by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 77,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 46.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro SA, an agricultural company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company engages in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains, oilseeds, and fibers including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

Read More: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adecoagro (AGRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.