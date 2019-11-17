Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADIL) Short Interest Down 9.7% in October

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADIL) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the September 30th total of 49,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ ADIL opened at $1.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average of $1.82. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $9.44.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

About Adial Pharmaceuticals

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis.

