ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Dawson James downgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Maxim Group set a $12.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,961,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP boosted its position in ADMA Biologics by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 102,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 41,308 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in ADMA Biologics by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 21,545 shares during the period. H D Vest Advisory Services boosted its position in ADMA Biologics by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services now owns 135,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADMA opened at $4.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.48 and its 200-day moving average is $4.25. ADMA Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 2.70.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 260.92% and a negative return on equity of 203.21%. The company had revenue of $7.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 million. Analysts predict that ADMA Biologics will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

