ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,732 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP lifted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 102,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 41,308 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 21,545 shares in the last quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services lifted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services now owns 135,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth $1,128,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 299,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 37,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADMA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Maxim Group set a $12.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Dawson James lowered shares of ADMA Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.20.

Shares of ADMA Biologics stock opened at $4.14 on Friday. ADMA Biologics Inc has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 6.42. The firm has a market cap of $240.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 2.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.25.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 260.92% and a negative return on equity of 203.21%. On average, equities analysts predict that ADMA Biologics Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA).

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.