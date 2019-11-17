Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on ADVM. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Adverum Biotechnologies from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Adverum Biotechnologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up from $3.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

NASDAQ:ADVM traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 849,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,618. The company has a current ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $16.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.66. The stock has a market cap of $582.58 million, a P/E ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 2.54.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.48 million. Analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 372.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 8,429 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

Further Reading: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.