AE Wealth Management LLC Has $901,000 Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. H D Vest Advisory Services grew its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $59.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.77. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $51.16 and a 1-year high of $61.73.

