AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 8,399 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB) by 47.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,399 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence First Trust Co increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 106,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 147,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 18,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 119.2% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPLB opened at $29.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.96. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $30.88.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.