AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,906 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Micron Technology by 115.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 76.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $47.71 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $51.39. The stock has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.80 and a 200-day moving average of $42.41.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.47, for a total value of $120,060.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,431 shares in the company, valued at $3,510,730.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,484 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,568. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.46.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

