AE Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,696 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,230 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZION. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Thomas E. Laursen sold 957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $38,997.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott J. Mclean sold 44,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $2,283,135.42. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,623 shares of company stock valued at $3,694,944. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock opened at $49.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 1 year low of $38.08 and a 1 year high of $51.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.57.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.09. Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZION. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Zions Bancorporation NA Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

