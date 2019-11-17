AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,876 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,876 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACWX. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 1,520.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 49.6% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF stock opened at $48.20 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a 12 month low of $40.51 and a 12 month high of $48.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.89 and its 200-day moving average is $46.16.

