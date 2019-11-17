AE Wealth Management LLC Takes $703,000 Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VLUE. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 553.3% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 106.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 30.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:VLUE opened at $87.98 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.05.

