AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity set a $80.00 price target on AeroVironment and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised AeroVironment from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut AeroVironment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.72.

AeroVironment stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,146. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 42.35 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.74. AeroVironment has a 12 month low of $48.61 and a 12 month high of $100.78. The company has a quick ratio of 9.26, a current ratio of 10.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $86.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.25 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 11.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AeroVironment will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total value of $421,000.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 56,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,420,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 13,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $724,493.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 56,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,976,349.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,168 shares of company stock valued at $3,126,371. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AeroVironment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,132,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 43,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 17,163 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 195,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,106,000 after purchasing an additional 54,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 133.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 28,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 16,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

