AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (NYSE:MITT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (NYSE:MITT) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 305,600 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the September 30th total of 346,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 528.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 65,579 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 5,584 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AG Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

NYSE:MITT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.38. 93,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $504.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.90. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $18.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.74.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.60 million during the quarter. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 11.26%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, acquiring, and managing a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities, other real estate-related securities, and financial assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Securities and Loans, and Single-Family Rental Properties.

Recommended Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.