Alan J. Lane Buys 20,830 Shares of Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) Stock

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) CEO Alan J. Lane acquired 20,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.10 per share, with a total value of $314,533.00.

Shares of SI stock opened at $15.10 on Friday.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

