Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Short Interest Update

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 844,600 shares, a decrease of 11.9% from the September 30th total of 958,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AXU. Zacks Investment Research cut Alexco Resource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Alexco Resource from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Alexco Resource by 1,640.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 23,564 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alexco Resource by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Alexco Resource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alexco Resource by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Alexco Resource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000.

Shares of Alexco Resource stock opened at $1.73 on Friday. Alexco Resource has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $2.81.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 million.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 surveyed quartz mining leases, 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, 8 placer claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

