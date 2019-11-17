Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Position Reduced by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 61.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,154 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 138,704.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,786,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783,860 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,080,611 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $843,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,376 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,603,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $712,533,000 after acquiring an additional 111,291 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,537,681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $694,563,000 after acquiring an additional 277,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Align Technology by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,507,453 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $412,590,000 after acquiring an additional 300,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Align Technology news, Director Andrea Lynn Saia sold 4,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total value of $746,347.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.64, for a total transaction of $1,776,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,817 shares of company stock valued at $8,328,673. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Guggenheim cut shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group set a $230.00 target price on shares of Align Technology and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $240.00 target price on shares of Align Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $263.92 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.84 and a 1-year high of $334.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $221.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. Align Technology had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

