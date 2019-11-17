Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.02 and last traded at $21.00, approximately 2,581,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 114% from the average daily volume of 1,206,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.93.

ALKS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen set a $34.00 price target on Alkermes and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup set a $25.00 price target on Alkermes and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on Alkermes from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Alkermes from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Alkermes from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.93. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -300.00 and a beta of 1.77.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.17. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $255.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alkermes Plc will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Alkermes news, SVP Michael J. Landine sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.76, for a total value of $395,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 205,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,053,210.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total transaction of $2,268,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 816,433 shares in the company, valued at $18,516,700.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 509,795 shares of company stock worth $10,561,839. 4.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 3.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,275,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,020,000 after purchasing an additional 697,027 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,588,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,828,000 after purchasing an additional 239,819 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 10.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,137,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,841 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 139.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,950,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 70.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,080,000 after purchasing an additional 981,355 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alkermes Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

