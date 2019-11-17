Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Short Interest Up 16.1% in October

Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,640,000 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the September 30th total of 5,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of ALKS stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -300.00 and a beta of 1.77. Alkermes has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $37.75.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.17. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $255.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alkermes will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Cowen set a $34.00 price objective on Alkermes and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on Alkermes from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised Alkermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Alkermes from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.40.

In other news, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 69,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $1,382,638.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 786,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,575,176.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total value of $2,268,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 816,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,516,700.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 509,795 shares of company stock valued at $10,561,839 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Alkermes by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,275,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,020,000 after purchasing an additional 697,027 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alkermes by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,588,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,828,000 after purchasing an additional 239,819 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Alkermes by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,137,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,841 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Alkermes by 139.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,950,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alkermes by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,080,000 after purchasing an additional 981,355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

