Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) by 30.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 504,329 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 221,126 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $23,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 1,001.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 17.6% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the first quarter worth about $106,000. 94.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $46.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.04. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $52.67.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $669.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.63 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 91.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 12.55%.

ALSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Allison Transmission to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 price target on shares of Allison Transmission and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.25.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

