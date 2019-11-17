Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ALNY. ValuEngine downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Nomura set a $62.00 price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $116.00 price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

ALNY traded up $1.59 on Friday, hitting $92.05. 362,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,157. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $60.27 and a 52 week high of $96.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.13.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.92) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $70.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.14 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.88% and a negative net margin of 485.73%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 3284.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.56) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, President Barry E. Greene sold 58,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $5,301,580.87. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 111,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,065,471.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 49,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.45, for a total transaction of $3,929,279.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 239,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,024,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,316,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $676,018,000 after acquiring an additional 657,595 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,537,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $474,340,000 after acquiring an additional 109,126 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,213,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $450,850,000 after acquiring an additional 528,966 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,236,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $307,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,508,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,585,000 after acquiring an additional 25,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

