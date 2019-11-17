Alps Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Five Below by 18.7% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 584 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 40,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,802,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Five Below news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 60,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.31, for a total value of $7,998,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 604,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,544,035.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FIVE. Deutsche Bank set a $146.00 price objective on Five Below and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Five Below from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Five Below from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.00.

Five Below stock opened at $119.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.58. Five Below Inc has a 12 month low of $86.57 and a 12 month high of $148.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.04.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $417.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.38 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Five Below Inc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

