Alps Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CVB Financial by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,150,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,027 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in CVB Financial by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,497,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,521,000 after purchasing an additional 78,717 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CVB Financial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,220,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,696,000 after purchasing an additional 43,418 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in CVB Financial by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,247,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,229,000 after purchasing an additional 510,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in CVB Financial by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,014,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,329,000 after purchasing an additional 33,629 shares during the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CVBF opened at $21.33 on Friday. CVB Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $19.21 and a 52 week high of $23.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 38.37%. The business had revenue of $120.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. CVB Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CVB Financial news, CEO Christopher D. Myers sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $349,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CVBF shares. ValuEngine raised shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CVB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

CVB Financial Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.