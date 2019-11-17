Alps Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Jernigan Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCAP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Jernigan Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jernigan Capital by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jernigan Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jernigan Capital by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Jernigan Capital by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JCAP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Jernigan Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Jernigan Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of JCAP opened at $17.67 on Friday. Jernigan Capital Inc has a twelve month low of $17.21 and a twelve month high of $22.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Jernigan Capital Profile

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

