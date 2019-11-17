Alps Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Black Stone Minerals by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,715 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,698,942 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,334,000 after purchasing an additional 625,685 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 648,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,050,000 after purchasing an additional 121,276 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 231,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 126,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $802,000. 23.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup set a $16.00 price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Stone Minerals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.20.

In other news, insider (Rick) Anthon Richard bought 6,250,000 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.01 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BSM opened at $12.37 on Friday. Black Stone Minerals LP has a 52 week low of $12.33 and a 52 week high of $18.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.98.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $137.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.62 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 48.19% and a return on equity of 32.46%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals LP will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 102.07%.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

