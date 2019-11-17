Alps Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,385 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $470,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,227,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,100,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,217,000 after purchasing an additional 335,963 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 229.9% during the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 184,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,784,000 after purchasing an additional 128,846 shares during the period. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 864,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,752,000 after purchasing an additional 416,739 shares during the period. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on ATVI shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, November 8th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Activision Blizzard to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.30.

In related news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 5,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $271,076.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Collister Johnson sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total transaction of $199,234.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 280,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,731,938.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,466 shares of company stock worth $751,200. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI opened at $53.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.87. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $57.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.50.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

