Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 3,842 Shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 31.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,442 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,842 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Twitter during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,839,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Twitter by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Twitter by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 82,979 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 11,655 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Twitter by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,918 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Twitter by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 11,056 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. 68.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $29.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.33. Twitter Inc has a 1 year low of $26.26 and a 1 year high of $45.85. The company has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 8.69 and a quick ratio of 8.69.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. Twitter had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 47.67%. The business had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twitter Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Twitter from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.50 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Macquarie cut their price objective on Twitter from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nomura cut their price objective on Twitter from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.61.

In other Twitter news, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 8,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $350,371.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total value of $52,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,575,703 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

