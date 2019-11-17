Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Short Interest Up 10.3% in October

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,640,000 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the September 30th total of 50,440,000 shares. Currently, 15.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.9 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Swann upped their target price on shares of Amarin from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amarin in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Amarin in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amarin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.27.

In related news, Director Lars Ekman sold 38,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $927,172.00. Also, CEO John F. Thero sold 475,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $11,422,614.92. Insiders have sold 605,162 shares of company stock valued at $13,715,937 in the last ninety days. 2.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcclain Value Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amarin by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mcclain Value Management LLC now owns 23,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amarin by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amarin by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 60,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Amarin by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amarin by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 22,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. 45.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $24.02 on Friday. Amarin has a 1 year low of $11.78 and a 1 year high of $24.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.59 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.36 and a 200-day moving average of $17.40.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Amarin had a negative net margin of 17.42% and a negative return on equity of 26.67%. The company had revenue of $112.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amarin will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

