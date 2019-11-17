Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) PT Raised to $29.00

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Svb Leerink from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Svb Leerink’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AMRN. Jefferies Financial Group set a $30.00 price target on Amarin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Roth Capital set a $31.00 price target on Amarin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $26.00 price target on Amarin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.27.

Amarin stock traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.02. The company had a trading volume of 49,194,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,923,226. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.40. Amarin has a 12 month low of $11.78 and a 12 month high of $24.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of -61.59 and a beta of 1.14.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 26.67% and a negative net margin of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $112.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Amarin’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amarin will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lars Ekman sold 38,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $927,172.00. Also, CEO John F. Thero sold 475,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $11,422,614.92. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 605,162 shares of company stock valued at $13,715,937. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amarin by 1,402.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,414,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,166,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854,902 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Amarin by 73.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 404,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after buying an additional 171,136 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amarin by 9,893.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 19,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 19,787 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P boosted its stake in Amarin by 13.6% during the second quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 265,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after buying an additional 31,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Amarin during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 45.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

