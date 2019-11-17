America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NYSE:AMX traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,269,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,203,024. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.62 and its 200 day moving average is $14.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.49. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 417.6% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 177,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. 7.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

