American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lowered its stake in shares of American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,746 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in American Finance Trust were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 162,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 22,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. 33.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lisa Kabnick bought 14,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $199,052.10.

Shares of American Finance Trust stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.17. American Finance Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $9.36 and a 12 month high of $15.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.0917 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AFIN shares. TheStreet raised shares of American Finance Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of American Finance Trust in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. B. Riley started coverage on shares of American Finance Trust in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of American Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. American Finance Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

About American Finance Trust

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

