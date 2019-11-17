American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a decrease of 12.2% from the September 30th total of 21,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 97,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of American Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ:AREC opened at $0.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.67. American Resources has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $14.00.

American Resources Company Profile

American Resources Corporation engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, and selling of metallurgical coal and pulverized coal injection for the steel making process. The company also provides high-BTU, low sulfur, and low moisture bituminous coal used for various industries, including industrial customers; and specialty products and thermal coal that is used for electricity generation.

