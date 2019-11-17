America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised America’s Car-Mart from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Buckingham Research upped their target price on America’s Car-Mart from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised America’s Car-Mart from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.60.

NASDAQ CRMT traded up $1.33 on Wednesday, hitting $87.66. 94,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,098. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.84 million, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.54. America’s Car-Mart has a twelve month low of $66.26 and a twelve month high of $104.05.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $171.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.34 million. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William H. Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total value of $127,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,831,650.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 47.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 713.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 23.8% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About America’s Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

