Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Raised to Buy at Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Americas Silver in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Americas Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th.

Shares of USAS stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.62. The stock had a trading volume of 295,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,028. Americas Silver has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $3.92.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.93 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Homrich & Berg purchased a new position in shares of Americas Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Americas Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 77.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 15,464 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 37.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 20,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Americas Silver during the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000.

Americas Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the CosalÃ¡ Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

