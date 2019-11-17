Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) and First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Head-To-Head Review

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) and First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Ameris Bancorp has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Bank has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ameris Bancorp and First Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ameris Bancorp 19.46% 11.71% 1.53% First Bank 16.75% 7.16% 0.80%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Ameris Bancorp and First Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ameris Bancorp 0 0 6 0 3.00 First Bank 0 0 1 0 3.00

Ameris Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $48.25, indicating a potential upside of 10.67%. First Bank has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.49%. Given First Bank’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Bank is more favorable than Ameris Bancorp.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ameris Bancorp and First Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ameris Bancorp $531.74 million 5.71 $121.03 million $3.38 12.90 First Bank $76.19 million 2.68 $17.59 million N/A N/A

Ameris Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Bank.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.5% of Ameris Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.8% of First Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Ameris Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Ameris Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. First Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Ameris Bancorp pays out 17.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Ameris Bancorp beats First Bank on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. It offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial real estate, residential real estate mortgage, agricultural, and commercial and industrial loans; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and home equity loans, as well as loans secured by savings accounts and small unsecured personal credit lines; and municipal and commercial insurance premium finance loans. It operates 125 domestic banking offices and 16 loan production offices. Ameris Bancorp was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Moultrie, Georgia.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts. Its loan products include commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner-occupied, investor, construction and development, and multi-family loans; residential real estate loans comprising residential mortgages, first and second lien home equity loans, and revolving lines of credit; and consumer loans, which consist of auto, personal, and traditional installment loans, as well as other loans. The company also provides electronic banking services, including Internet and mobile banking, electronic bill payment, and banking by phone, as well as ATM and debit cards, and wire and ACH transfer services; and cash management services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 14 full-service branches in Cranbury, Denville, Ewing, Flemington, Hamilton, Lawrence, Randolph, Somerset, and Williamstown, New Jersey; and Doylestown, Bensalem, Warminster, Levittown, and Trevose, Pennsylvania. First Bank was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.