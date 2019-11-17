AmonD (AMON) Price Hits $0.0024 on Major Exchanges

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded up 22.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. Over the last week, AmonD has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar. AmonD has a market cap of $972,197.00 and $134,124.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AmonD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges including Hanbitco, CPDAX, OKEx Korea and BitMart.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011699 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00236353 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.56 or 0.01448602 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000843 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00034122 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00141666 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000085 BTC.

AmonD Token Profile

AmonD’s launch date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 410,447,821 tokens. AmonD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc. AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial.

Buying and Selling AmonD

AmonD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, OKEx Korea, Hanbitco and CPDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmonD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AmonD using one of the exchanges listed above.

